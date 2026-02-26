Versailles man convicted in shooting of neighbor during dispute over loud music

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Versailles man was convicted by a jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Woodford County Circuit Court stemming from a 2022 dispute with a neighbor over loud music, according to the Versailles Police Department.

According to police, 68-year-old Paul Wilson was found guilty in connection with a June 18, 2022, incident in which Wilson pulled a pistol from a holster and shot his neighbor in the face at close range after the neighbor approached him to discuss the music. Police say the victim survived but sustained serious, life-changing injuries.

The jury recommended a 6-and-a-half-year sentence, according to police. Wilson is to remain in custody until his final sentencing, scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Officials say the case was investigated by lead Detective Dawn Monks and Detective Nathan Craig of the Versailles Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorneys Mary Tobin and Nick Hunt. Chief Judge Jeremy M. Mattox presided over the trial.