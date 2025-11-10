KY man facing several charges following shooting in restaurant parking lot

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges following a shooting in a restaurant parking lot on Sunday afternoon in Versailles, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that 36-year-old Tyler Estes was arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired on United Drive.

When arriving on the scene, the citation notes that several witnesses confirmed the shooter, who reportedly fled.

According to the citation, Estes "was given several commands" by officers, in which he was taken into custody.

Witnesses, according to the citation, told officers that Estes allegedly got out of his vehicle and fired two rounds in the air and then fired two more shots at another vehicle, occupied by two adults and two children.

The citation notes that one of the adults in the vehicle was reportedly "involved in an argument, which led to the shooting."

According to the citation, Estes is charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and has been booked into the Woodford County Detention Center.