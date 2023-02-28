VIDEO: Six sports cars stolen from Don Franklin Chrysler in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Somerset police are looking for the people they believe are connected to a break-in at a local car dealership.

Officials say six brand new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from the Don Franklin Chrysler location in Somerset early Tuesday morning.

General manager Adam Bryant tells LEX 18 that at around 2:00 a.m., six people broke through the back of the dealership and drove all six of the Hellcats right off the showroom floor. He says the six involved were able to get all of the cars out in about 45 seconds.

Most of the cars still had their keys in them so they were easy to locate and unlock, Bryant says.

The vehicles combined are worth nearly $600,000. Each Hellcat is worth up to $95,000.

Somerset police say they are not ready to release any information yet, but the general manager told LEX 18 that they have already located four of the six cars. One of the cars located was totaled, and police are still in possession of the other three.

Bryant says they were also able to track the fifth car through its GPS system to somewhere in Alabama, and they believe that authorities are closing in on it. A sixth car is still missing.

Some of the cars stolen were already sold and waiting to be picked up, according to Bryant.

Police haven't confirmed if anyone is in custody in connection to the case.