Wanted fugitive found with missing 13-year-old in Barbourville, police say

BARBOURVILKLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wanted man was found with an endangered missing child in Barbourville on Jan. 8, according to the Barbourville Police Department.

Police say the U.S. Marshals Service- Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force in London was contacted by detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Western Kentucky Regional Task Force regarding an endangered missing 13-year-old and a wanted person, identified by police as 37-year-old Michael Dunn, who were believed to be together.

According to police, the child had been reported missing on Jan. 4, 2026, and was believed to have been with non-custodial adults.

Police say Dunn has been wanted since June 2025 in Jefferson County for second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, probation violations on receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was known at the time to be armed, dangerous, and trafficking narcotics.

According to police, around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, several agencies were made aware that the two had been seen walking southbound on US-25E in Barbourville.

When arriving on the scene, police say the two were confronted, and Dunn was taken into custody without incident, and the child was recovered safely.

According to police, two handguns, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia were recovered at the scene.

The Kentucky Department of Community-Based Services responded to the scene, and the child was taken to Barbourville ARH and then reunited with family, according to police.

Police say Dunn was transported to the Knox County Detention Center, where his outstanding felony warrants were served, and he was also charged with the following:



possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;

first-degree trafficking in controlled substances;

trafficking marijuana;

possession of controlled substances- first offense;

theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

Police say a criminal investigation is ongoing by the U.S. Marshals Service.