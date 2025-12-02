Warrant: 61-year-old man charged with rape, sodomy in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest warrant reveals that a 61-year-old man is charged with rape and sodomy in Madison County.

According to the warrant, the victim reported the incident to the Richmond Police Department, stating that on Aug. 30, she left a party on High Street in Richmond and ordered a ride home from a transportation company due to being intoxicated.

The warrant states that the victim told police that after getting into the front passenger seat of the car, she lost consciousness shortly after the ride began.

Once she regained consciousness, the warrant states that the victim told police that the car was parked at the Richmond Centre, and the driver, identified as Clifford Partin, "was watching her from the driver's seat."

According to the warrant, the victim told Partin to "take her home, or she would call the police," which he did.

The warrant states that the next morning, the victim went to a medical facility where a sexual assault exam was performed.

Through an investigation, the warrant states that police obtained GPS data from the transportation company and surveillance video from Richmond Centre.

According to the warrant, during an interview with Kentucky State Police, Partin admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Partin is booked in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with first-degree rape- incapable of consent and first-degree sodomy- incapable of consent.