Warrant: Bourbon County man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges involving a minor

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A warrant of arrest reveals that a Bourbon County man was arrested on March 24 on rape and sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

According to the document, officials "received a complaint on March 23 in reference to an investigation into allegations related to sexual crimes and unlawful transactions with a minor," who was between the ages of 8 and 14 when the crimes occurred.

The document details that the Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim, who claimed that 51-year-old John Pruitt took her to his residence in Paris, Kentucky, from his place of employment.

During the interview, according to the document, the victim detailed several instances in which Pruitt would engage in sexual acts with her, and the victim says she recalled at one time Pruitt telling her "not to tell anyone because they would be in trouble."

Further, the document says that the victim remembered being "very intoxicated when a lot of the sexual acts occurred."

On March 24, according to the document, the victim gave officials video and photos from the residence of Pruitt, which showed "alcohol and drug use."

The document says that a search warrant was executed at the residence as a result of the investigation, during which officials collected evidence that the victim had described during the interview.

According to the document, Pruitt is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor under 16, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Pruitt is lodged in the Bourbon County Detention Center.