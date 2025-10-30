Warrant: Frankfort man indicted by grand jury on rape, sexual abuse of a minor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County man was indicted on Oct. 28 on several charges, including rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to court documents.

Documents reveal that 36-year-old Anthony Willoughby was indicted for the following:



Two counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years old;

Two counts of second-degree rape;

Three counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years old;

Three counts of second-degree sodomy;

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years old;

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse;

Distribution of obscene matter to a minor;

First-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years old- illegal sexual activity.

According to the indictment, Willoughby is accused of committing these offenses from August 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025.

Willoughby is booked in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.