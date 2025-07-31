Warrant: Madison County man charged with incest, rape, sexual abuse of a minor

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A warrant of arrest reveals that a Madison County man is facing several charges, including incest, rape, and sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the warrant, a forensic interview was conducted on May 27 due to allegations involving the suspect, identified as 35-year-old James Day.

The warrant states that in multiple interviews with officials, the victim detailed the sexual abuse and said that Day allegedly "threatened to kill her if she told anyone."

Day, according to the warrant, is charged with the following:



Incest- person less than 18 by person three or more years older;

Second-degree rape- no force;

Second-degree sodomy;

Fourth-degree assault- child abuse;

First-degree sexual abuse; and

First-degree strangulation- domestic violence related.

He is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.