Warrant: Man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest warrant reveals that a man is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Madison County.

According to the warrant, 35-year-old Jordan Lothridge was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 12 following an investigation by the Kentucky Department for Community-Based Services into "a risk of harm case."

The warrant states that the alleged sexual abuse occurred between June 10, 2024, and June 10, 2025.

In an interview with Lothridge, the warrant notes that he "denied the allegations."

Lothridge is booked in the Madison County Detention Center.

