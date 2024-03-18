Mayor: Wayne County deputy shot in Monticello, 'active' situation underway

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Wayne County deputy has been shot, according to Monticello Mayor Kenny Catron.

The mayor tells LEX 18 it happened on Carter Dock Road in Monticello on Monday afternoon and called it an "active" situation.

Wayne County Emergency Management Director Sherwin Corder tells LEX 18 that the deputy likely suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy is being transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Corder says the Wayne County Sheriff and city police are on scene. Kentucky State Police are en route.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is currently working the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.