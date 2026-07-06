Wayne County man arrested on assault charges after July 3 shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Wayne County man is facing assault charges after a July 3 shooting reportedly left a victim driving himself to the hospital while being followed by the shooter.

According to Wayne County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 p.m., the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received an emergency call from the victim, who said he was driving himself to the hospital and was being followed by a man who had allegedly intentionally shot him.

The victim provided a description of the shooter's vehicle, the department reported.

A Wayne County sheriff observed the vehicle traveling on West Kentucky Highway 92 and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver and detained him. Coffey also located a .380 handgun during the stop.

Monticello Police Chief Josh Asberry met with the victim at Wayne County Hospital. The victim provided a written statement identifying Migel Roman Rodriguez, the driver of the stopped vehicle, as the person who shot him during a gathering at a residence near the intersection of Kentucky Highways West 92 and 789, according to the department.

A deputy conducted interviews with witnesses at the scene. Several witnesses reportedly said both the victim and Roman Rodriguez were present when the shooting took place. After hearing two gunshots, witnesses said the victim left in his own car with Roman Rodriguez following him, according to the department.

Roman Rodriguez was arrested and charged with assault — 1st degree and wanton endangerment — 1st degree involving discharge of a firearm.