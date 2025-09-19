Webster County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape, abuse of infant

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Webster County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rape and abuse of an infant, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman and Commonwealth's Attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit Zac Greenwell.

A release states that 26-year-old Mykill Puckett pleaded guilty in a Webster Circuit Court for the following:



First-degree rape- victim under 12 years old;

First-degree assault;

First-degree criminal abuse- victim under 12 years old;

First-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the release, as part of the guilty plea, Puckett will serve a 30-year sentence and will not be eligible for probation.

The release goes on to note that a 10-year Interpersonal Protective Order will be in place to keep him away from the victim. In addition, he will be subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision and required to register with the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.