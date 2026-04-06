Webster County school bus driver arrested for DUI with 19 students, 3 teachers on board

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Webster County Schools bus driver faces 22 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after deputies say he drove a school bus under the influence of controlled substances with 19 students on board and three teachers.

On April 3, Webster County Deputy Tom Basham responded to a report of reckless and potentially impaired driving by Cody Wilson.

According to the sheriff's office, school staff reported seeing Wilson exhibiting sluggish behavior and nodding off while operating the bus, which was reportedly driven recklessly. Adult passengers on the bus also expressed apprehension about Wilson's possible impairment.

Deputy Basham and Deputy Aaron Elder both noted signs of impairment in Wilson's behavior. Deputy Elder conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement testing, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the assessments indicated Wilson was under the influence of controlled substances while in physical control of the bus.

Wilson was taken into custody and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center. He is charged with operating a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance with aggravating circumstances, and 22 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.