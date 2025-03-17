Whitley County man arrested on 20 counts of child sexual exploitation

Watch Now
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, 32-year-old Matthew Tyler Gray was arrested on Friday and charged with 20 counts of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

According to Kentucky State Police, a search warrant was executed on Gray's Rockhold residence after an investigation revealed that Gray was allegedly uploading explicit images of juveniles to social media.

Equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to a forensic lab for examination.

Gray is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

