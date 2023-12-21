Whitley County man facing assault charge after female shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with assault after a female showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to 25-year-old Lucas Bargo's arrest citation, deputies say on Saturday, December 16, the female was dropped off at Baptist Health Corbin with a gunshot wound. She told authorities she did not know who shot her.

Deputies say after investigating her home, they found evidence that Bargo, who also lives there, shot her during an argument. They say a gun was found at the home and taken into evidence.

Bargo is charged with first-degree assault and is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.