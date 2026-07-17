Whitley County man found guilty of child sex abuse charges, jury recommends life sentence

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Whitley County man was found guilty by a jury on multiple child sex abuse charges, according to a press release from the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman.

According to the release, 27-year-old Preston Coffey was found guilty of first-degree rape- victim under 12 and first-degree sex abuse- victim under 12.

The release states that the jury recommended a life sentence for Coffey.

According to the release, beginning in 2024, Coffey groomed and sexually assaulted a child.

“When a predator harms one of our most vulnerable, it is our job to incapacitate them as long as the law permits; full stop,” said Attorney General Coleman. “I’m proud of our partnership with Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling in prosecuting this case and protecting Kentucky kids.”

The release notes that Kentucky State Police investigated the case and Coffey will be sentenced on Oct. 5.