Whitley County shooting suspect arrested on New Year's Day

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 61-year-old Williamsburg man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot someone near the intersection of Kentucky Highway 11 and Kentucky Highway 92 East in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a shooting report at around on Jan. 1, 2026. The victim was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officials added that the alleged shooter, identified as Jim King, had fled the scene in a vehicle but was stopped and apprehended by responding deputies.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

King was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and is charged with first-degree assault and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.