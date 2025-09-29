Williamsburg Police Department arrests man wanted on federal indictment warrant

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Williamsburg Police Department reports that they arrested a man on Sept. 27 who was wanted on a federal indictment warrant.

According to police, Samuel Hartfield was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm, armed drug trafficking, and several other warrants, which were the result of a joint investigation with ATF and the Corbin Police Department.

Police say that WPD Officer Sabrina Lewis made contact with Hartfield on Main Street and Brush Arbor Road, but he fled on foot into a thick wooded area.

According to police, a perimeter was set up around the area, and a drone was flown in an attempt to locate Hartfield.

Police say that WPD Officers Bryson Lawson and Colby Cornett found Hartfield hiding under a rock face in a creek.

Hartfield, according to police, was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.