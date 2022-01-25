Wilmore city official suspended after alleged DUI crash in official vehicle

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Wilmore city official has been suspended after being charged with driving under the influence.

David Carlstedt, the public works director for the city of Wilmore, was charged on January 15 after the truck he was driving struck a tree, according to the arrest citation. The vehicle he was driving at the time was an official city vehicle, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies reported that Carlstedt's eyes were bloodshot at the scene of the crash and he could not stand on his own, according to the arrest citation. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .205, more than twice the legal limit.

The city of Wilmore confirmed the incident, saying it was a personnel issue and that the person involved had been suspended and his vehicle privileges have been revoked.