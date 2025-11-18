Winchester cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Rockwell Road

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 48-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Rockwell Road in Winchester on Nov. 17, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Officials reported that a man, identified as John McQueen, was riding his bicycle eastbound on Rockwell Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The driver briefly stopped but left the scene without checking on McQueen or calling for help, authorities said.

Passing motorists later discovered the bicycle and possibly a person lying near the bike. When deputies arrived, they found a bicycle with its headlight on in a ditch and located McQueen in the ditch as well, authorities added.

The Clark County Coroner pronounced McQueen dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that 54-year-old Joseph Shrader, was the driver. He was located at his home on Nov. 18 and charged with no operator's license, no/expired registration, leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render aid with death or serious physical injury.