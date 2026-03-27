Winchester firefighter arrested, resigns after confessing to overtime payroll fraud scheme

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester police arrested a city firefighter who resigned after confessing to claiming more than $10,000 in fraudulent overtime pay, according to a news release from the Winchester Police Department.

The department reported that Kenneth Ball was arrested on March 26 and charged with one felony count of theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Following his arrest, Ball resigned from his position at the Winchester Fire Department effective immediately.

Winchester Police Chief Travis Thompson said Fire Chief Christopher Whiteley contacted him on March 25 regarding potential payroll fraud.

During a self-initiated internal audit, Whiteley, his administrative staff, and the City Hall Director of Finance discovered Ball claimed a large amount of overtime over the past 13 months. Officials determined Ball was not actually at work when he claimed the overtime.

Winchester Police Detective Bob Mott reviewed the materials and interviewed administrative staff, determining probable cause existed for a felony offense.

Ball went to the Winchester Police Department for an interview with Mott. After being read his Miranda rights, Ball provided a full confession, .

"The City of Winchester has zero tolerance for employees claiming fraudulent time and moved swiftly to do an internal investigation and bring this crime to justice," Thompson said.