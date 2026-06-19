Winchester Police Department locates, apprehends armed robbery suspect after pursuit

Update: June 19 at 2:45 p.m.

The Winchester Police Department has located and apprehended a Virginia man accused of committing an armed robbery at the BP gas station on Rolling Hills Lane in Winchester on Friday afternoon.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, a man dressed in dark clothing entered the gas station with a handgun and demanded money.

Acting on a tip from the police department's social media post, officers located the suspect near the Winchester Arby's by 2:45 p.m. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle fled and a pursuit began.

Officers were successfully able to deploy spike strips and partially disabled the vehicle near the cemetery on Lexington Avenue, according to Winchester Police Chief Travis Thompson.

The pursuit between police and the suspect ended when the vehicles came to a dead end street near Winchester Exit 96, and officers were successfully able to pin the suspect's vehicle with police cruisers until he was finally apprehended.

The armed robbery suspect has been identified as Coty Savage from Virginia. According to Thompson, Savage was operating a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania. Savage is heading to the Clark County Detention Center where he will be facing first-degree robbery charges.

"Mr. Savage has a long criminal history and multiple identities. This was a successful collaboration between Winchester Police Communications, Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and the Clark County Sheriff's Office. We are thankful for a safe resolution with no injuries to the suspect, law enforcement, or civilians. Mr. Savage will no longer be free to continue with his shenanigans," said Thompson.

Original story:

Winchester police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a BP gas station on Rolling Hills Lane on Friday afternoon.

Police say that officers were called to the station at approximately 12:24 p.m. after a man dressed in dark clothing brandished a handgun and demanded money.

Police have released photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was operating.