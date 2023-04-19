Winchester man arrested after allegedly luring woman to apartment under false pretenses

A Winchester man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment in the first degree after allegedly luring a woman to an apartment under false pretenses.

According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Timothy Ruby contacted a woman on a dog-sitting website and invited her over with the intentions to have sex.

An arrest citation say the woman arrived to an apartment on Oxford Drive on April 12 for an initial meet with the dog, but when she walked inside the apartment she did not see a dog. Ruby allegedly locked the door behind her as soon as was inside, according to the arrest citation.

The woman allegedly told Ruby she needed to leave and he begged her to stay. Once she left, the police were called.

Police then contacted Ruby and during an interview, he confirmed he was on the dog-sitting website and arranged to meet with the woman.

According to the citation, Ruby said the initial plan was to meet at Starbucks but “he did not want to meet up in a public space because his intentions were to get her inside his apartment and to try to have sex with her.” Ruby said he tried to get her to stay and attempted to hug the woman.

When asked what he would have done to the woman if he got his arms around her, Ruby told police his intentions were to have sex with her, according to the arrest citation.

Ruby is currently lodged at the Clark County Detention Center with a $20,000 cash bail.