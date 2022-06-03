Winchester man arrested and charged with arson after damaging apartments, Rural King

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester man is facing charges of arson after he admitted to attempting to burn down the Rural King as well as being starting other fires.

William Strange, 40, of Winchester was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to a call of a fire on Strode Station Circle in Winchester early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, police found a "stack of trash and wood lying against the apartment complex that appeared to be intentionally set on fire."

Shortly after, police then responded to another call about a structure fire at the Rural King. Upon arrival, police found a pile of straw on fire at the side of the building.

Police then report that Strange went back to the location on Strode Station Circle and attempted to break into a back door. Police were able to apprehend and arrest him. Strange admitted to officers that he set fire to both the buildings.