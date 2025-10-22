Winchester man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Winchester man was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses on Monday night.

According to KSP, 21-year-old James Matthew Calvert was taken into custody following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says its Electronic Crime Branch began investigating after discovering Calvert sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, which resulted in a search warrant at a home in Winchester.

According to KSP, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

KSP says Calvert is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and is lodged in the Clark County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.