Winchester police: Man arrested following multi-county pursuit

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was arrested following a multi-county police chase on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Winchester police say they were notified around 3:30 p.m. by Kentucky State Police Post 7 that a white Kia passenger car had fled from police in Fayette and Madison Counties, and the driver of the vehicle had felony arrest warrants.

According to Winchester police, the Lexington Police Department had their helicopter following the vehicle, which was on Boonesboro Road heading towards Winchester.

Winchester police say they responded to the area of Boone Avenue and Bypass Road, where they intercepted the vehicle, which continued to flee through town and onto I-64 eastbound.

According to Winchester police, Officer Jacob Reffitt was heading into work from Montgomery County and was able to stop and deploy stop sticks near mile marker 105 on I-64. As a result, police say the sticks successfully disabled the vehicle and the driver, Daeoriontrelles Hurt, was taken into custody without further incident.

Winchester police say the incident remains under investigation.