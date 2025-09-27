Winchester police report multiple overnight thefts from vehicles

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight in the southwest district of the city, with reports coming from behind Walmart and in Holiday Hills.

Police believe two or three perpetrators were traveling on foot and/or bicycles.

The Winchester Police Department posted pictures of recovered items on their Facebook page, but says that they cannot identify where the items were taken from.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to call dispatch at (859) 745-7400.

Officials remind residents to lock their vehicles and keep items out of sight. They also recommend documenting serial numbers on valuable items and calling police if they see anything suspicious.

