Woman accused of setting camper on fire in Lexington, charged with arson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing multiple charges, including arson, after she allegedly set a camper on fire in Lexington.

Firefighters say they were called to the 200 block of Dalray Street at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found the camper on fire.

Firefighters say they had the added challenge of extinguishing the fire amidst multiple downed power lines. KU responded to the scene and isolated the power for crews at the scene.

Fire crews say the camper was destroyed and a neighboring home had minor heat damage, but no one was injured.

Investigators say Tiffany Nicole Roberts was later charged with arson (2nd degree), disorderly conduct (2nd degree), and terroristic threatening (3rd degree). She's being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.