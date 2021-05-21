Watch
Woman and toddler taken to hospital after shooting in Lexington

Posted at 7:49 PM, May 21, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington on Friday evening.

Lexington police say they were called to the 1800 block of Marietta Drive around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the woman and toddler who had both been shot. Both were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police believe it was an isolated incident.

There are currently no suspects.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

