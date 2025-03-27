Woman arrested after allegedly driving her vehicle into Wayne County home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a Wayne County home on Wednesday night, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office states that they responded to a home on East Kentucky Highway 90 for a report that a vehicle had driven into a house and was attempting to flee.

According to officials, the vehicle had driven through a garage door, struck a parked vehicle, and crashed into an interior wall of a child's playroom, in which two adults and three children were in the home at the time of the crash.

Officials say that while officers were en route to the home, they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the fleeing vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The homeowner, according to officials, arrived at the traffic stop to identify the vehicle.

The driver, who was identified by police as Emily Coomer, was arrested and charged with the following:



five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

leaving the scene of an accident- failure to render aid or assistance

first-degree criminal mischief

traffic violation

Coomer is lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.