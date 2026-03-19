Woman arrested after allegedly firing shots near a Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment, after firing shots toward an apartment complex on Danielle Lane on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Danielle Lane for a report of shots fired around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they located shell casings in the roadway.

According to police, the victim and suspect were engaged in a disorder when the suspect discharged a firearm toward the victim’s residence.

Police say 31-year-old Chelsey Engle was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, and discharging a firearm within urban county limits.

Engle is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.