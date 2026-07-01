Woman arrested after deputies find malnourished newborn at Laurel County home

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 34-year-old woman is facing charges of wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor after Laurel County Sheriff's deputies found a malnourished 12-day-old baby at home off Echo Valley Road in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that Rachel Denning was arrested Tuesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. following a welfare check.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a complaint that a newborn had not received medical attention since childbirth and had been delivered with the assistance of a midwife at a private residence off Hopkins Cemetery Road, officials reported.

When deputies arrived, Denning reportedly refused to allow them entry and allegedly misidentified herself. Deputies reported hearing a baby crying inside the residence. After more than 30 minutes of negotiation, officials reported that Denning allowed deputies inside.

According to the department, deputies determined the baby was 12 days old. The infant was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, where she was found to be malnourished, hypothermic due to overheating, and had an infection.

During the investigation, deputies also determined Denning was a parole violator. She was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment; endangering the welfare of a minor; and being a parole violator.

A second individual at the scene, Joshua Cox, allegedly also misidentified himself. Investigators later determined his true identity. A sergeant filed an additional charge of theft of identity against Cox.

Both Denning and Cox were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

