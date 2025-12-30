Woman arrested after Georgetown police discover heroin, meth, cocaine in Christmas Eve raid

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown police arrested a woman on Christmas Eve after discovering multiple suspected narcotics during a search warrant execution at a local residence.

Officers responded to a complaint on Dec. 24 regarding a woman acting erratically and possibly under the influence near a residence, according to the Georgetown Police Department. The investigation led to officers obtaining and executing a search warrant.

The department reported that police found substances believed to be heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana during the search. Officers also discovered drug paraphernalia including syringes, pipes, scales, and packaging materials.

The department reminded residents that help is available for those struggling with substance use disorder through their Operation Hope/Angel Program. The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 550 Bourbon St. Those seeking assistance can also call 502-863-7826.