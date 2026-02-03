Woman arrested for allegedly hitting door with hammer in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that a woman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after she was allegedly hitting a door with a hammer.

According to officials, on Tuesday, just after midnight, deputies were dispatched to a home on Swifton Drive for a woman standing outside a residence beating on a door with a hammer.

Officials say that when making contact with the suspect, she was still hitting the door and screaming, and the deputy attempted to calm her down.

According to officials, the deputy got statements from two individuals living in the home, who said the woman just showed up and started beating on their door with a hammer and screaming.

The woman, identified by officials as Victoria Roberts, was arrested and charged with the following:



first-degree disorderly conduct;

first-degree criminal mischief;

first-degree terroristic threatening;

menacing.

Officials say that Roberts was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.