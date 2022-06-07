Woman arrested for allegedly setting abandoned mobile home on fire

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested for allegedly setting an abandoned mobile home on fire Monday morning.

Jessamine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Lois Lane after reports of a "suspicious" female stealing from mailboxes.

Based on physical description, deputies were able to locate Rebecca Hatfield. Detectives obtained video surveillance in the area that shows Hatfield walking away from the unoccupied mobile home that she allegedly ignited.

Jessamine Fire battalion chief said no one was injured.

Hatfield is charged with arson in the second degree and menacing.

She is lodged at the Jessamine County Detention Center.