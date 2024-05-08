Woman arrested in Madison County in connection to Amber Alert out of Virginia

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested in Madison County in connection to an Amber Alert out of Virginia.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the 5800 block of Battlefield Memorial Highway on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. for a motor assist.

When arriving on the scene, Deputy Shane Johnson contacted the driver, who was identified as Ashley Griffith, and a child.

Officers say that Griffith stated that she needed a jump start for her vehicle.

After further investigation of the vehicle, officials discovered the Amber Alert through Virginia for an endangered missing person and a warrant for abduction on Griffith.

The 30-year-old was charged with resisting arrest and fugitive from another state and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies took the child.