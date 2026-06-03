Woman charged with attempted murder, 1 suspect still at large in connection to Richmond burglary

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman in Richmond was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an investigation by police regarding a burglary that reportedly occurred on May 23. Another suspect involved in the crime remains at large, police noted.

The Richmond Police Department reported to LEX News that police responded to a shots-fired and burglary call on May 23 on Foxhaven Drive involved two suspects.

Ariana Meriwether, one of the two suspects, turned herself in on June 2 after detectives investigated a possible location where she had been.

Court records show that in addition to attempted murder, Meriwether has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and kidnapping (with serious physical injury).

The investigation is ongoing. The male suspect remains at large, but detectives have several leads, police reported.