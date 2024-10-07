Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after she allegedly shot a man on Saturday evening in Harrodsburg.

According to police, Bluegrass 911 Center received a call from a man who stated that he had been shot on Perryville Road.

When arriving on the scene, police say they began "life-saving measures" on the man, who was airlifted for further treatment and is "expected to survive."

Police report that they contacted the suspect, identified by officials as Kadesha Burch, who was taken into custody without further incident.

Burch is also charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

She is lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.