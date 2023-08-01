Watch Now
Woman charged with attempted murder in Lincoln County

Pulaski County Detention Center
Posted at 7:53 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:03:29-04

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an assault in Lincoln County.

Alexandria Logan, of Stanford, is charged with attempted murder along with (4) active warrants. She was taken into custody Monday, July 31.

Deputies and Lincoln County EMS responded to the Highland community for a reported assault Monday, July 17. Upon arrival on scene, they found a man with life threatening injuries.

Police say the man had been hit in the head with a hammer. He is still in critical condition.

Investigators believe an argument led up to him being assaulted by two people.

Logan is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Charges are pending for the other suspect.

This case remains under investigation.

