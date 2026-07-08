35-year-old woman charged with DUI after 2-vehicle crash in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman in London is facing a DUI charge after Laurel County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office detailed that deputies arrested 35-year-old Myra Michelle Patterson, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Echo Valley Road, around six miles south of London.

Deputies, officials reported, were dispatched by London Laurel County 911 Communications Center to a two-vehicle collision at that location. While investigating the crash, deputies noted possible impairment in one of the drivers and conducted further investigation, determining she was under the influence.

Officials reported that Patterson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

