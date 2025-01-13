Woman charged with DUI after crashing into ditch with child in vehicle: citation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation states that a woman was arrested and charged with a DUI after she crashed into a ditch with her child in the vehicle on Jan. 11 in Frankfort.

According to the citation, Frankfort police responded to a call about a vehicle that had "run into a ditch in front of their residence." When they arrived, they discovered the vehicle and "knocked on the window."

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified by police as Rebecca Dawson, "rolled down the window and told police", according to the citation, that she was "door-dashing and attempted to pull into a driveway whenever she missed it, ending up in the ditch."

The citation states that standard field sobriety testing was performed on Dawson which indicated that she was allegedly under the influence as she could not maintain balance.

Further, Dawson told police, according to the citation, that her 8-year-old was in the vehicle during the entire incident. In addition, the citation said she told police she had "three double shots of Vodka."

According to the citation, Dawson is facing the following charges:



Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Endangering the welfare of a minor

Possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

She is booked in the Franklin County Detention Center.