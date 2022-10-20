Woman charged with murder following deadly pit bull attack pleads guilty

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman charged with murder after her dog was involved in a deadly mauling has pleaded guilty.

On January 10, 2020, police were called to a home on Pug Lane in Rockcastle County. A neighbor who called 911 says they witnessed Melissa Wolke attacking a man and giving her pit bull commands to attack him. When officers arrived at the home, they found Wolke in the backyard sitting on top of 55-year-old Donald Abner and punching him in the face while the dog attacked him.

Troopers arrived at the home and had to shoot the dog as they were not able to attend to the victim due to the dog's aggressive behavior. Abner died at the scene.

During an interview, Wolke told KSP she was going "redneck" on him and that she owned the pit bull.

The Rockcastle Circuit Court Clerk has confirmed with LEX 18 that Wolke accepted a guilty plea to murder in exchange for 20 years in prison. She will be formally sentenced on Monday, November 7.