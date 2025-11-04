Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman faces multiple drug charges after Berea police find methamphetamine, fentanyl in hotel room

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Berea police arrested a woman on multiple drug trafficking charges after they discovered more than 130 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other controlled substances during a hotel room search on Oct. 29.

Police reported that Kaitlyn France was arrested when Berea Police and the Berea Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a hotel.

The search, according to police, resulted in the seizure of 131 gross grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.44 gross grams of suspected fentanyl, 39 Suboxone pills, 10 Clonazepam, four Diazepams, one Alprazolam, one Xanax, one Methadone Hydrochloride, a small amount of marijuana and one Hydrocodone.

France faces charges including trafficking methamphetamine second offense, trafficking fentanyl, third-degree trafficking controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Berea police encourage residents to report suspected illegal drug activity to the Street Crimes Unit at streetcrimes@bereaky.gov or contact an officer directly.

