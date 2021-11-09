Woman facing 10 active warrants arrested in Georgetown after leading deputies on chase

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing several charges after leading deputies on a brief chase, nearly hitting the deputies as she drove off.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says deputies were preparing to serve 10 active warrants on Kristin Hopkins on Monday when she left her home on Habitat Drive and entered her vehicle. She refused orders to stop and nearly hit the deputies as she fled.

After a brief chase, Hopkins was arrested on Paris Pike. She was charged with 10 warrants, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

Additional charges are pending. Hopkins has been lodged at the Scott County Detention Center.