Woman found guilty in 2019 Georgetown murder, jury recommends 50-year sentence

(LEX 18) — A jury has found an Indiana woman accused of killing her ex-husband guilty of murder.

The deadly stabbing happened in June of 2019 in Georgetown. Investigators say Cassandra Carson stabbed her ex-husband, Matthew Turner, in the neck at an apartment complex.

During a jailhouse interview after her arrest, Carson told LEX 18 she was defending herself from her ex-husband the night she died.

According to court documents, the jury found Carson guilty of murder and violation of a protective order. The jury recommended a 50-year prison sentence for the murder count. The jury is also recommending a 12-month sentence for violation of a protective order, but it would run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Carson will be sentenced by a judge on June 12.