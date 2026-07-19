Woman in critical condition after shooting at a laundromat in Letcher County, KSP investigating

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Whitesburg woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a laundromat in Letcher County on Saturday. The suspected shooter, identified by KSP as her husband, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a 911 call at around 4:39 p.m. on July 18, reporting a shooting at a laundromat on Jenkins Road in the Whitesburg community of Letcher County.

Kentucky State Police troopers, along with the Whitesburg Police Department, Letcher County Sheriff's Office, and emergency medical personnel, responded to the scene.

First responders located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Following the shooting, the suspected shooter, identified as 62-year-old Richard Wyatt Sr., reportedly fled the scene to another residence on Jenkins Road. Once there Wyatt sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to KSP.

The projectile also reportedly struck Wyatt's son who drove himself to Whitesburg ARH Hospital before being transferred to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.