NewsCrime

Woman in London arrested after deputies discover underage drinking in her presence

Laurel County Correctional Center
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a woman in London was arrested on Nov. 1 after an investigation led police to find underage drinking was allegedly occurring in her presence.

According to officials, 45-year-old Brandy Mullins was arrested at around 1 a.m. after authorities responded to calls regarding underage drinking occurring off Keavy Road near London.

When authorities arrived to the scene, deputies reported that multiple vehicles were traveling down a driveway when a rear-end incident occurred. Deputies detailed that the driver of one of the vehicles was 18 years old and they determined the teenagers was "extremely intoxicated."

Following further investigation, deputies report that Mullins allegedly "stood by and watched as underage individuals were observed consuming alcohol in her presence."

Mullins was arrested and charged with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and second-degree wanton endangerment.

