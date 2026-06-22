Woman in London arrested on drug charges following K-9 investigation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman in London is reportedly facing multiple drug charges after a K-9 officer served an indictment warrant at a residence on Reams Lane on June 19.

K-9 Officer Jordan Childers arrested Dorothy Lewis at the residence. During the arrest and subsequent investigation, officers located suspected methamphetamine, a suspected controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials commonly associated with the sale of narcotics, and a quantity of U.S. currency.

The London Police Department detailed that officers also obtained consent to search Lewis's cellular phone, where evidence consistent with illegal drug activity was discovered.

As a result of the investigation, Lewis was additionally charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater Than or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine);

Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified; and

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Lewis was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center without incident.