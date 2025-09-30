Woman in Louisville causes $1K damage at Little Caesars over $1 sauce charge, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in Louisville is facing criminal charges after she allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at a Little Caesars restaurant during an argument over a $1 charge for extra sauce, according to police records.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24, at a Little Caesars location in Louisville, resulting in the woman, identified as Breanna Haynes, being charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the police affidavit, Haynes had placed a phone order and came to the store to pick it up. When she requested extra sauce with her order, she became angry after learning it would cost an additional $1.

Haynes then created a disturbance inside the store and allegedly began knocking items off the counter, including a custom-made computer stand and the computer register. The damage exceeded $1,000, police said.

After causing the damage, Haynes allegedly fled the store. The entire incident was captured on the restaurant's video surveillance system, records report.

Employees at Little Caesars provided police with the name of the person who placed the order. Police confirmed Haynes's identity by comparing a known photograph with the video surveillance footage from the incident, according to records.

