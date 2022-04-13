Woman pleads guilty in 2019 wrong-way crash in Lexington that killed 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in a wrong-way crash that killed three people during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75.

Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez, 45, was originally charged with three counts of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license in connection to the 2019 crash that killed her sister and two others. Rodriguez accepted a plea deal on Tuesday that amended one murder charge to second-degree manslaughter and the first-degree assault charge to second-degree assault, news outlets reported. The other charges remained the same.

Rodriguez was leading authorities in Clark County on a high-speed chase when she began driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, police have said. She crashed into two cars, killing her passenger and sister, Debbie Lynn Bevins, and the occupants of one of the cars, Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey, authorities said. Another person was seriously injured in the crash.

Sentencing for Rodriguez was set for June 2.